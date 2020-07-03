Why David Alaba would be a perfect deal for Manchester City

Kolkata, July 3: It has been almost a decade since the start of the ambitious project at Manchester City led by their UAE based owners and what an incredible success it has been.
Now, the Sky Blues are pretty much among the very best in Europe and have one of the best managers in the world in Pep Guardiola.
However at the end of season, the Cityzens are set to lose another player who has been very much integral to their success in the form of their skipper David Silva which means only Sergio Ageuro will remain at the club from the core of players who led the revolution at the Etihad.
It is time for Guardiola to rebuild his squad once again as he looks to dominate English and European football for many years to come and reports claim that the former Premier League champions have registered their interest in Bayern Munich star David Alaba.
Despite all the success the Austrian international has achieved at the Allianz Arena over the years, there have been rumours regarding his potential exit from the club and it is hardly a surprise to see Guardiola interested in his former player who had three of his most glorious years of his career under the management of the Catalan boss.
Ideal player
Alaba is a player who is tailor-made for a manager like Guardiola who likes to tinker both on an off the pitch. Alaba is most comfortable at left-back position, but the way he has played at centre-back for Bayern Munich this season proves his versatality.
Much left at his peak
Considering the decorated career Alaba has had at Bayern over the years, it is hard to believe that he is just 28 years and his fitness levels are also extremely impressive. Therefore, he can prove to be a brilliant addition to City and can potentially serve them at the top level for the next five years or so.
Leadership
With Silva set to leave at the end of the season and Aguero and Fernandinho also entering their final years at the club, the Cityzens need big characters in the dressing room. Someone like Alaba who has played around 400 games for Bayern and 72 games for Austria would not just be an immense addition on the pitch but he would have a big impact off the pitch as well.