Why Diego Simeone should be priority of Arsenal

By
Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone's time at Atletico Madrid is nearing its end

Kolkata, December 6: Clubs across Europe who are looking for a new manager will certainly be happy with the reports in Spain claiming that Diego Simeone's time at Atletico Madrid could be coming to an end.

It is being rumoured strongly in Spain that Atleti are planning a 'divorce' with Simeone, the man who has managed them since 2011 and led them to a historic La Liga title.

During Simeone's tenure at Atletico, the club has certainly grown in every aspect. They are now financially in a much stronger position and a lot of the credit goes to Simeone as he was the one who strengthened the backbone of the club and made them transform into one of the most reckoned sides in Europe.

If Simeone becomes available, it will certainly as a great news for every club in Europe who are looking for a new manager.

Arsenal are one such club who are in need of a new manager, someone who can do what Unai Emery could not. Arsenal brought in the Spaniard in the summer of 2018 following the departure of Arsene Wenger who managed them for a long 22 years but Emery failed to make the most of it and was shown the door.

Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as the interim manager as of now, but it is unlikely that he will become permanent in the Arsenal hot seat unless he inspires the Gunners to something extraordinary.

Simeone would be the ideal manager for a team like Arsenal who are in need of a massive overhaul in their squad. They have a depleted squad and it is believed that there is not enough monetary backing from the owners. Simeone worked with tight funds and still managed to strengthen Atletico over the years and can certainly do the same at Arsenal.

Arsenal have quality in attack and have hardly struggled for goals. But defence has been Arsenal's bane for years and Simeone is someone who can help them find a solution to that. He is a pragmatic manager and defence has always been his bigger priority.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are believed to be reluctant in entering contract talks with Arsenal as they are believed to be looking for an exit route from the Emirates. Simeone is one of the truly elite European managers and his arrival can certainly make the star players of the club change their minds. Arsenal should waste no time at all in pursuing Simeone if he indeed is sacked by Atletico Madrid.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
