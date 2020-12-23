Why Manchester City should make a move for this La Liga starlet

Kolkata, December 23: Atletico Madrid are having a good time in La Liga this season as they top the table right now with 32 points from 13 games.
Despite the fact that they have played lesser number of games in comparison to any side in top five, Diego Simeone's side now boast a three-point lead at the top.
This could be their best chance in many years to win La Lig, especially with Real Madrid and Barcelona both struggling for form and consistency.
LA LIGA POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES
However, despite the club enjoying a good run, rumours regarding one of their biggest assets simply refuse to die down.
Following his sensational €126 million move to Atleti from Benfica in 2019, Joao Felix found it difficult to make his mark in Spain in his debut campaign.
Though his form has improved this season, Felix has has been in the news for all wrong reasons. In the recent 0-2 defeat to their local rivals Real Madrid, Felix was subbed off in the 60th minute for Saul Niguez and his angry reaction caught attention of the media. The Portuguese wonderkid did not even shake hands with Simeone and made his frustration known on the bench.
Against this backdrop, rumour mill is strong that Felix's time at Wanda Metropolitano could come to an premature end if his relation with the manager does not improve and it is reported that Los Rojiblancos could be open to an offer for their priced asset if the price is right.
One of the very few clubs in Europe who would can afford such an expensive signing are Manchester City and they have every reason be interested in the 21-year-old.
Pep Guardiola is not enjoying himself at City right now with the team looking far from what they used to be a couple of years back. Felix is a perfect forward for a manager like Guardiola who likes his striker to have a lot of flair and creativity.
The 21-year-old has not been properly utilised in Simeone's relatively conservative tactics, but under a manager like like Guardiola, the wonderkid could fulfil his true potential.