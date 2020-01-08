Why Manchester City should sign Milan Skriniar

Kolkata, January 8: Manchester City are believed to be closely monitoring Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his defence.
The Cityzens, who won back-to-back Premier League titles, have fallen much behind runaway league leaders Liverpool this season and that is much due to their poor defending. And, it is hardly a surprise that Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster his defensive ranks.
Skriniar has emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe in the past couple of years following his move to Inter from Sampdoria in 2017.
The 24-year-old has been consistently linked with a host of big clubs across Europe in recent months including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. And, now that City are in a desperate need to strengthen their backline, the Inter star would be a good choice.
Skriniar is a modern-day centre-back with everything Guardiola wants in his centre-backs. The Slovakian international is more of a technical defender. He relies more on his anticipating skills and tactical awareness rather than his physical strength.
Guardiola made a big gamble at the start of the season when he did not bring in a direct replacement of long-term captain of the side Vincent Kompany as the Belgian left for his boyhood club Anderlecht as a player-cum-manager.
And, it is safe to say that the gamble has not paid off and it looks like Guardiola will have to pay for it as Liverpool enjoy a remarkable run at the top. But, signing someone as good as Skriniar in defence will help them to change the situation at least next season.