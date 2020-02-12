Why Manchester United should target Juventus outcast Aaron Ramsey

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Just a few months ago, Juventus signed Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer following his contract expiry with Arsenal and expectations were pretty big from the Welshman. However, the 29-year-old has not managed to impress during his maiden season in the Serie A due to various reasons. He has struggled to become a regular in the Old Lady's star-studded midfield and his injury problems have only made things much worse for the Welsh superstar.
It is reported that Juventus could be open to the idea of selling the former Arsenal midfielder in the summer and that could be on the cheap as well. They signed him on a free and would record a good profit anyway and Ramsey being available is certainly big news for clubs across Europe and mostly England. The 29-year-old will definitely not have any shortage of suitors.
Manchester United should be all over the Welshman as he could be a great addition to their pretty-average squad. The Red Devils are reportedly fed up with their club-record signing Paul Pogba and could be willing to sell the Frenchman in the summer even if it means a significant loss to them. And, Ramsey could prove to be a solid replacement of the World Cup winner.
The first thing Ramsey would bring to the Manchester United midfield is experience. Barring Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata who could both leave in the summer, none of the Manchester United midfielders comes even close to the experience of the former Arsenal fan favourite. The 29-year-old has featured in 371 games for the Gunners over the years which could have been much more if not for his injury problems.
Another thing Ramsey guarantees is goals from midfield. The Welshman is one of the best midfielders of the game in terms of goalscoring attributes. He is very very intelligent and takes up great positions which eventually reward him a lot of goals. Also, he is very much versatile and can play as either a number eight or a number ten.
For all of Pogba's talents and the hype he created, he was never truly able to showcase his quality on a consistent basis. And, Ramsey could finally be someone who would provide the Red Devils with that ex-factor in midfield that they were missing. It is believed that a fee of £20 million could be enough for the services of the Welshman and that is a bargain for the quality he comes with.