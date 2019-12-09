Football
Why Naby Keita's performance against Bournemouth is a big plus for Liverpool

By
Naby Keita

Kolkata, December 9: Liverpool kept up their clean slate with yet another win in the Premier League and it was by far the most comfortable win they have enjoyed all season.

Despite the fact that the Reds have won all of their Premier League games this season, they have had to fight till the last minute in almost every game but it was not the same against Bournemouth.

The Reds traveled to the Vitality Stadium and came back with a 3-0 win. Chelsea and Manchester City losing their games also helped their cause, but Leicester City kept up their own sensational run with a 4-1 win against Aston Villa. Yet, the gap between Liverpool and the Foxes is eight points which is pretty big in December.

Liverpool can take plenty of positives form the Bournemouth game and one of them was Naby Keita's excellent showing.

The Guinean started his first Premier League game this season and showed exactly what he was bought for. He joined Liverpool last season for a big fee, but injuries had stalled his progress thus far. Many had already started branding him as a flop, but the midfielder showed his quality against Bournemouth which will surely please the fans.

Keita took his name on the scoresheet as he scored Liverpool's second goal of the game and he also turned the provider for the third goal with a sensational pass to Mohamed Salah.

Overall, it was a man of the match performance from the Guinean who has struggled for playing time this campaign. Jurgen Klopp will surely face a selection dilemma in midfield following this but having that kind of quality is something to be really happy about.

Keita registerred a passing accuracy of 95 per cent against the Cherries and created three chances. He also had two shots on target and made one dribble past the opponent defence. His defensive game was also quite good as he won five ground duels and three tackles while making two interceptions. It was a complete all round performance from the 24-year-old.

Keita's quality is undisputed and Liverpool will hope that he can stay injury free. He has every quality to become one of the best midfielders in Europe. Liverpool's midfield lack a typical shuttler and Keita can certainly become that player for them which will make them even stronger.

Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
