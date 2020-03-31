Why Norwegian wonderkid Erling Haaland must not move to Real Madrid

Bengaluru, March 31: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Real Madrid have identified Norwegian wonderkid Erling Haaland as their summer target. With football across Europe suspended right now due to the outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus, it is not clear when the transfer window will open again but whenever it does, Real Madrid are set to trigger the release clause of the 19-year-old wonderkid.
The Borussia Dortmund star, unarguably the biggest teenage talent in world football right now, can be snapped up for just £50 million and the Spanish giants are reportedly keen to take advantage of that.
The young striker snubbed a move to Manchester United in January in favour of an £18.5m switch to Signal Iduna Park. He made an immediate impact in Bundesliga and that has made a club like Real Madrid consider a move for him in just a few months' time.
Haaland's release clause is criminally low but that was one of the reasons why Borussia Dortmund managed to sign the 19-year-old ahead of Manchester United. The player and his agent were both keen on having a reasonable release clause that would allow him his next big move and Manchester United did not like the idea of that. It is pretty clear that such a release clause was set for clubs like Real Madrid and there is absolutely no harm in that.
However, Haaland must choose the timing of his next move carefully and this summer does not look like the ideal time for it. A player of Haaland's quality and calibre deserves regular playing time especially at this age when he is still developing. He is already a regular for Borussia Dortmund and there are very few clubs better than his current club in terms of player developments.
At Real Madrid, Haaland, with all his potential would not be an automatic starter. Karim Benzema still seems to be at the peak of his powers and it would not be an easy job for Haaland to displace such an experienced and pivotal player from the starting lineup. Luka Jovic, who was one of the best players in Bundesliga last season, has already failed to do that this season and has become a forgotten name.
Haaland must learn from Jovic's mistakes and must not repeat it. His focus should be on his development as a player and that would be served better if he stays at Borussia Dortmund at least for another season.