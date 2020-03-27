Why Tottenham Hotspur should move for Freiburg defender Robin Koch in Summer

Bengaluru, March 27: Tottenham Hotspur need to rebuild the side in Summer and their transition should start with the backline. Despite having a brilliant manager like Jose Mourinho at their disposal who is well known for defensive compactness, the London based side is one of the worst top sides in the division in terms of defensive numbers.
The ageing backline consisting of the likes of Vertonghen and Alderweireld surely needs an upgrade or addition and Mourinho surely would like to add to one or two names from the market in Summer to improve the squad.
The likes of Chris Smalling, Eder Militao have been regarded as potential Summer option however another name has recently emerged into the list, that is Freiburg's, Robin Koch.
Koch's numbers this season
The 23-year-old is arguably having one of the best ever season of his career so far. He has missed just one of his side’s 25 Bundesliga matches, missing one league game through sickness. Playing in both midfield and in defence, Koch has helped his side keep five clean sheets. The young defender's performance has also handed him Germany debut recently. He has made 1.2 tackles, 1.3 interception and 3.5 clearances per game which is outstanding, to say the least.
How can he improve the Tottenham defence?
The German defender is pretty versatile and can play anywhere across the defensive third. He can also operate as a defensive midfielder and having him in the side surely would hand Mourinho a big advantage of tweaking the lineup.
Furthermore, with Jan Vertonghen expected to leave in the summer, Koch could serve as a direct long-term replacement of him. The German is rated highly and with age on his side, he would have one of the best defensive managers of the game to help his growth.
Is this feasible for Spurs?
Freiburg are looking for a fee of £18.5million for the defender this should not be a problem for the Pl side. However, the German defender is also attracting interest from the likes of RB Leipzig. Premier League sides Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are two other teams interested in signing the central defender who have an excellent chance of playing in Europe next season.
Now it will be interesting to see if Spurs not having Champions League football in next season could provide any impact on the defender's decision. Nevertheless, whatever the situation, it looks like the player is bound to move in Summer. It will be now interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out in the Summer and certainly, the North London side have to make a strong and early effort to tempt the player.