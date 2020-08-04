Why Tottenham Hotspur should sign this Englishman

Bengaluru, Aug 4: If reports in England are to be believed, Spurs have registered their interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as the English international seems to be available at a cut-price deal this summer. With the Cherries suffering relegation this campaign.
It is claimed that the south coast club could sell their star forward at just £10m, a figure that is well below their previous price-tag slapped on the 28-year-old when he was in high demand from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. And, for that price, Spurs signing Wilson would simply be a no-brainer.
Jose Mourinho's first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been far from spectacular as the Lilywhites finished only sixth in the table. However, in all fairness, Mourinho has still done a more than decent job taking over the club in mid-season when nothing was working for the North London giants.
He has somewhat prevented the ship from sinking but now he has to steady it in his first full season at the club. Things could have turned better for the Portuguese manager if his star man Harry Kane did not miss eight games with injuries, during which Spurs lost three games and drew two. Therefore, one does not need to be an expert in football to see how heavily reliant Spurs have become on Harry Kane and it needs to change.
Kane is one of the best out and outnumbers nines in the world but even the best players need someone to share the burden on their shoulders but the England captain simply do not have that luxury.
Fernando Llorente was the last solid deputy of the 27-year-old at the club and Spurs could never really replace the Spaniard. If we look at Kane's injury record over the years, we can see that he has started struggling with injuries in the 2018-19 season and that has continued this season as well. And, every time Spurs have missed their talisman upfront, they somehow fail to deliver results.
Callum Wilson would serve as a more than a decent backup for Harry Kane and is available for the right price as well. He proves in the Premier League and has a decent goal-scoring record to his name as well.
Wilson might fancy other options just because of more first-team opportunities but Jose Mourinho has to work his magic in the department of convincing the Englishman that he could still play a significant role at the club. At almost every club Mourinho managed, he had at least two striking options and always found the balance to keep both of them happy, Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka being the ideal example.
Callum Wilson can be a lethal striker if used in the right manner and Eddie Howe has done that on a number of occasions over the last few years. If not for his own troubles, Wilson could have become one of the best strikers in the Premier League but in the last couple of seasons, the 28-year-old has managed to improve his injury record.
A striker who is much different in style to that of Kane and who has the experience of playing in a two-man attack, Mourinho would even have the option to tweak his system when needed if he can get the former Coventry City forward at the club. At just a price tag of £10m, Spurs should get this deal done with their eyes closed.