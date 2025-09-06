Football Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Armenia vs Portugal WC Qualifiers Match? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 17:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Armenia vs Portugal clash on Saturday, September 6, 2025, is the opening match for both teams in the UEFA qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Held at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, this Group F encounter carries significant weight as Portugal aims to continue its streak of World Cup appearances while Armenia pursues its maiden qualification for the prestigious tournament.

Portugal enter this qualifier on a wave of confidence, having recently triumphed in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. Their journey to that title involved impressive victories over top European teams such as Spain and Germany, cementing their status as one of the continent's elite sides. Under the management of Roberto Martínez,

Portugal boasts a star-studded lineup led by the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains a critical figure in the squad. Ronaldo, playing domestically for Al-Nassr, has maintained his goal-scoring form for the national team and is expected to spearhead Portugal's attack.

Armenia, ranked 105th by FIFA, welcomes Portugal with ambitions to upset the odds. The home side, coached by Yeghishe Melikyan, is rebuilding after a tough run that saw them relegated to League D in the Nations League following heavy playoff defeats. Their form leading into this match has been mixed, struggling to find consistent victories with just one home win in their last six competitive outings. Key players like Lucas Zelarayan, Eduard Spertsyan, and Edgar Sevikyan will take on the challenge of containing Portugal's dynamic attack. Yet, Armenia remains an underdog against a team accustomed to high-level competition and boasting a much deeper talent pool.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portgual Today?

Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's participation, he is confirmed to be playing in this match. Ronaldo has been in good form, scoring goals for both Al-Nassr and Portugal recently. Despite his age, he remains a crucial figure for Portugal as their all-time leading international goal-scorer. He has a notable record against Armenia, having scored five goals in four matches versus them, and will lead the attack for Portugal in this qualifier. Injuries to teammates like Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot open more responsibility on Ronaldo to deliver for Portugal.