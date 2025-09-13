Will Lionel Messi play in Charlotte vs Inter Miami match Today?

Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka's talented Batter as Lions edge towards Asia Cup win over Bangladesh

Lionel Messi is confirmed to play for Inter Miami in their MLS match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, as his club travel for a crucial encounter.

He has trained well during the week and is judged fit despite recently recovering from a right hamstring strain. The match represents Messi's return to Major League Soccer action following his international duties and injury recovery. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi's preparedness for the game.

Regarding Messi's stats with Inter Miami this season, he has been directly involved in 8 goals in his last 4 regular-season away matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. His impact has been significant as Miami won all 3 away matches where Messi contributed multiple goals. His presence is seen as a key factor for the team's performance heading into this clash.

This match is crucial as Charlotte FC aims to equal the MLS record for the longest winning streak, currently on an 8-game run, while Inter Miami looks to bounce back after a recent 3-0 Leagues Cup defeat and navigate a tough schedule ahead

Will Lionel Messi Play vs Charlotte?

Lionel Messi is set to play in Inter Miami's crucial away fixture against Charlotte FC. Despite a recent hamstring strain and international duty, Messi trained fully during the pre-match week and is deemed fit by head coach Javier Mascherano. His availability is a boost for Miami as they aim to challenge Charlotte's current MLS winning streak.