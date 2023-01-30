Will Ryan Gravenberch be a good addition to Liverpool on loan?

Liverpool have been linked with a loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during the winter transfer window.
The Netherlands international was regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world prior to his move to the Allianz Arena from his boyhood club Ajax.
However,
he
has
struggled
to
make
an
impact
at
the
Allianz
Arena
so
far
and
has
been
tipped
to
join
struggling
Liverpool
on
a
loan.
Gravenberch’s
agent
Rafaela
Pimenta
was
also
spotted
at
Anfield
during
Liverpool’s
goalless
draw
with
Chelsea
last
weekend
which
sparked
the
rumour.
It is pretty obvious that much of Liverpool's struggles this season have been due to their poor showings in the middle of the park. The Reds are stacked in the middle of the park in terms of numbers but their lack of quality has been quite evident. Skipper Jordan Henderson has not been at his best while ever-reliable Fabinho has also faced a dip in form. Thiago has been somewhat impressive but he is in his thirties just like Henderson while versatile midfielder James Milner is now 37 years of age.
👥 Ryan Gravenberch has won 71.4% of the aerial duels he has contested in the Champions League so far this season pic.twitter.com/uzLfKElP2Q— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 26, 2023