Will Smith to perform Live It Up, FIFA World Cup's official song, with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi

Moscow, May 24: Hollywood star Will Smith is collaborating with singer Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer-songwriter Era Istrefi to perform official FIFA 2018 World Cup song, titled "Live It Up". The track, which will celebrate global football stars in Russia this year, has been produced by DJ and songwriter Diplo, according to official FIFA website.
Talking about the singing gig, Smith said it is an honour for him to be part of the football World Cup to spread the message of love and harmony. "It's an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic.
"Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance," the 'Bright' actor said.
Diplo said he is excited about the project as he has "never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe."
Nicky Jam, one of Latin music's most iconic names and a Latin Grammy Award winner, said he is ecstatic to be a part of history in the making. "To record the official song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they've been part of this. I'm so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids 'I've made it'," he said.
Rising pop sensation Era Istrefi, who is a football fan, said she is blessed to be in the company of renowned artistes such as Smith, Jam and Diplo. "Being part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup official song has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside talented artists like Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, who I all have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun. I'm a huge football fan too, so I can't wait for the World Cup to begin," she said.
The song will be released on multiple streaming platforms this Friday (May 25). The FIFA World Cup Official Music Video will be available as of June 7. The stars will perform "Live It Up" on July 15 final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
