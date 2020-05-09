Football
Mbappe wants prolific Ben Yedder honoured in top scorer trophy debate

By Dom Farrell
Wissam Ben Yedder finished level with Kylian Mbappe on 18 Ligue 1 goals this season and the PSG star wants to share his trophy.
Wissam Ben Yedder finished level with Kylian Mbappe on 18 Ligue 1 goals this season and the PSG star wants to share his trophy.

Paris, May 9: Kylian Mbappe wants to see fellow France international Wissam Ben Yedder also recognised as the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Paris Saint-Germain were declared Ligue 1 champions for the seventh time in eight seasons on a points-per-game basis after the 2019-20 campaign was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe won his second consecutive top scorer's trophy thanks to 18 strikes in the top flight.

His haul was matched by Monaco's Ben Yedder but, in a statement on their official website, Ligue 1 explained Mbappe was given the award because he reached his total by scoring more of his goals in open play.

"Thank you all for your messages," Mbappe quote tweeted in response.

"I do think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, as they did in the Premier League last season, to reward his year."

In the 2018-19 season, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shared the Golden Boot with Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after the trio all finished on 22 goals.

Mbappe retained his award after being out on his own in France last term, hitting 33 in 29 Ligue 1 outings.

Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
