With Allegri out of the running for the Arsenal job, Arteta poised to replace Wenger at Emirates

Bengaluru, May 15: Massimiliano Allegri was the favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season but the Italian has ruled himself out of the running for the Emirates job, saying he will stay at Juventus next term. In a recent interview, Allegri claimed that he would only leave Juventus if the Italian side's club management sack him.
Both London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal were rounding up Allegri to be their next manager. But this recent claim by Allegri has completely changed the whole scenario. As things stand, former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is now the favourite to replace Frenchman Wenger. Wenger has ended his long managerial career of 22 years at Arsenal.
• Ancelotti - Available & wants the job.— Dean (@ArsenalNexus) May 15, 2018
• Allegri - Available & wants the job.
• Hasenhüttl - Available and could be convinced.
• Nagelsmann - Could be convinced.
• Fonseca - Available.
And we're really going to go with Arteta?
Speaking after Juventus 0-0 draw with Roma, which sealed a seventh straight title for the Old Lady, Allegri said: "If they don't sack me, I'll stay at Juventus next year too."
The Italian has a year left on his contract and the Juventus club management, chairman Andrea Agnelli and Guiseppe Marotta, want him to extend his stay in Turin.
It is now going to be a difficult job for the Arsenal club management to find a replacement for Wenger. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was one of the favourites to take the charge of the club. But his demands and the club's management's financial restrictions has ruled him out.
Reasons I don’t want Arteta:— Canonbury Gunner (@CanonburyGunner) May 15, 2018
1. Lack of experience
2. Cheap option, won’t command high transfer budget
3. Big players won’t come to club for him
4. Don’t think he will shake up the players
5. Sideways player, sideways football manager
6. Hangover from a poor period for club
Allegri was a good option for this job. He has a huge experience of managing various sides in the Serie A for quite some time. Juventus have reached the final of the Champions League twice under the management of Allegri and are the Serie A champions.
It appears that Allegri has some emotional attachment with the Italian club and does not wish to leave the club at this point of time.
Arteta is a brilliant tactician no doubt but many football pundits don't feel he'll be a good successor to Wenger at Emirates.
Personally I think hiring Arteta is a risky move due to his inexperience but I also know he’s been with Guardiola which has taught him a lot tactically. If Mikel is our next manager, I’m excited to see what he’ll do to the club and I hope all fans will support him along the way! pic.twitter.com/ce6qgtlTqi— Laca FC (@Lacazest) May 14, 2018
Pep Guardiola, the Man City boss, has clarified that he will not come in the way if Arsenal decide to appoint Arteta. "What we have done this season, Mikel his contribution was outstanding, amazing, we work together so good," Guardiola said recently.
"If he stays I will be the happiest guy in the world and if he decides to move because he has this offer, this option, I will not say you do not have to go. I want the best for my friends and he's a friend of mine. If he decides to go, I will be so sad but I will understand his decision because it's his career, his life, his family, and I am not the right guy to say you don't have to do that. But hopefully he can stay and finish what we started together in the upcoming years."
