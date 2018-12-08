With ISL hopes over, Chennaiyin look for AFC Cup comfort

Huge disappointment
"I feel huge disappointment for everybody associated with the club. I carry hurt and disappointment, rather than pressure. It hurts me the worst," said coach John Gregory.
"That's how I feel. Having had the amazing 12 months, I had prior to September this year, it hurts me the most. But that's what comes with the job," he added.
Jeje's poor form
Just like the fans, Gregory must have been left wondering how his team does not seem to get anything right.
The team has underperformed collectively this year and look a mere shadow of the defensively resolute outfit which opponents found hard to crack last year.
The 21 goals they conceded points to a bigger malaise and the form of some stars, including striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, is a huge cause for concern.
Huge ask
"The AFC Cup becomes the focus if ISL goes out of focus. By the end of this month, we will have a really good idea of whether our play-off hopes are completely over.
It is a huge ask for us to catch-up. You're praying for a miracle here," said Gregory.
Plenty to play for
Miracles do not happen just like that. Given Chennaiyin's poor form all through the season, they have left too much to do in the end, and even if they start winning, it's incomprehensible that they will win seven in a row.
Between now and early next year when the AFC Cup kicks off, Gregory will have time to utilise the winter break in the ISL and the January transfer window to plug the holes. There is still plenty left to play for this season.