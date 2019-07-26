Football
Wolverhampton Wanderers hold surprise talks over Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

By
Bengaluru, July 26: Juventus are prepared to sell Sami Khedira to balance their books and reportedly ambitious Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the German for a cut-price deal.

The 32-year-old was scarcely involved in Juve’s system last season, featuring for 977 minutes of football, across 17 appearances for the Serie A club.

And following their signing of Ramsey and Rabiot, the Old Lady are now intending to trim their squad and Khedira is the latest name who could depart the Allianz Stadium.

Khedira's current deal runs until 2021, having signed a new contract with the Serie A side in September 2018 but given Juventus are open to getting rid of him and they initially signed him on a free transfer, they are open letting him go for a minimal fee.

He has been linked with Turkish side Besiktas and several Major League Soccer outfits. But Sky Sport Italia has now claimed that Juve's director of sport Fabio Paratici has now met with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a deal.

Wolves are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season, as they look to make their mark in the Europa League having finished 7th in the Premier League last term.

They have not signed any new face till now after only making the permanent signing of Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker but the last two weeks could see them making some serious additions to their squad.

At 32, Khedira may not be a long term signing but it would be an incredible statement of intent from Wolves considering Khedira’s pedigree as a player. Moreover, with the player still functioning at the top level, the West Midlands side can easily bring out two or three years from him in the Premier League and his experience will surely help the squad boost up more spirit.

Khedira, however, is not the only high profile name the Premier League side are looking at only. They are currently also linked with Benfica defender Ruben Dias while there have been talks of them signing AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone and Juventus youngster Moise Kean doing the rounds. More or less, the next two weeks certainly could be excited for Premier league and Wolves fans.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
