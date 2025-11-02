Football Wolves Head Coach Vitor Pereira Labels Team's Display Against Fulham As 'Worst Yet' In Season Crisis Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira described his team's performance against Fulham as potentially the worst of his tenure following a heavy 3-0 loss. The defeat leaves Wolves struggling at the bottom of the league table. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira described his team's performance against Fulham as possibly the worst under his leadership. The match ended in a 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage, marking a low point in their season. Ryan Sessegnon scored early for Fulham, and Wolves were reduced to 10 men before halftime when Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off for fouling Josh King.

Fulham dominated the second half, with Harry Wilson scoring and Yerson Mosquera adding an own goal. Wolves are now eight points from safety and have failed to win in their first 10 league games for two consecutive seasons. Pereira admitted his team was outperformed in every aspect, saying, "Tactically, technically, physically, we weren't good enough."

Fulham manager Marco Silva acknowledged the importance of the victory after four consecutive league losses. He stated, "It was a very important one for us. We want to make this place our fortress and we won again." Fulham improved significantly in the second half, controlling the game better than they did in the first.

Sessegnon's goal was pivotal, marking his third goal in six matches against Wolves. Silva noted that this early strike helped calm his team and set the foundation for their win. "The goal gave the calmness we needed," he said.

Pereira faced negative chants from Wolves fans but chose not to comment on them directly. He expressed disappointment with his team's display, stating, "Today I'm not proud about our work. I don't need anybody to judge my work; I judge myself." He emphasised that he is more concerned about improving team performance than personal criticism.

Despite Wolves' struggles, Kevin made his first league start and had the most touches inside Fulham's box. Silva is optimistic about Kevin's future contributions, saying, "Kevin is going to be about the end product." He believes Kevin will have a significant impact once he refines his finishing skills.

Silva also highlighted that there was tension within Fulham during the first half but praised how they managed to overcome it after halftime. The victory was crucial for boosting morale and maintaining their home ground as a stronghold.