Football Wolves Fans Turn Against Vitor Pereira After Disappointing Burnley Defeat In Premier League Following a 3-2 defeat to Burnley, Wolves fans voiced their frustration towards manager Vitor Pereira. The team is now under pressure as they face upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 23:36 [IST]

Vitor Pereira faced intense scrutiny from Wolves' fans after their 3-2 loss to Burnley, which left them at the bottom of the Premier League. Before the match, Pereira acknowledged the critical need for a win to avoid becoming only the third team in English top-flight history to start consecutive seasons without a victory in their first nine games. Bury and Sunderland previously experienced this unwanted record.

Wolves appeared to be gaining momentum after recovering from a 2-0 deficit to level the score by halftime. They dominated much of the second half but were undone when Lyle Foster scored in stoppage time, capitalising on Hannibal Mejbri's pass. This late goal sparked anger among home supporters, who voiced their displeasure with chants against Fosun International's ownership and Pereira's management.

After the game, social media circulated footage of Pereira confronting fans, needing restraint from players like captain Toti Gomes. When asked about this interaction, Pereira stated: "I said to them, we are working a lot and we need to fight together. I understand the frustration. The team gave everything to win. If we fight with them (the fans), united, we can win games. Without them, it's impossible."

Two months ago, fans chanted Pereira's name positively; now they demand his dismissal. He reflected on this change: "Now they sing my name to sack me. This is football." Despite results not going their way, he expressed pride in his team's effort and spirit.

Upcoming Challenges for Wolves

Wolves face Chelsea next in the EFL Cup before travelling to Fulham for another Premier League fixture in six days. With pressure mounting on Pereira, these matches could be crucial for his future at the club. The team's recent performances have left fans frustrated and eager for change as they seek better results moving forward.

Pereira remains hopeful that unity with supporters can lead to success on the pitch. However, without positive outcomes soon, his position may become increasingly precarious amidst growing dissatisfaction among Wolves' faithful.