Football Wolves Aim For First Premier League Win As Hugo Bueno Calls For Positivity Hugo Bueno believes Wolves will soon secure their first Premier League win. Despite recent draws, he emphasises the team's quality and commitment to improvement.

Wolves defender Hugo Bueno remains optimistic about a turnaround in their fortunes, despite the team's ongoing struggle for a Premier League victory this season. Wolves have faced disappointment in their last two matches, conceding late goals that turned potential wins into draws. Bueno emphasises the need for hard work to secure their first win.

In their recent game against Brighton, Marshall Munetsi's powerful volley gave Wolves the lead, but Jan Paul van Hecke equalised late on. This mirrored a previous match where Santiago Bueno's goal was cancelled out by Joao Palhinha's stoppage-time equaliser. These results have extended Wolves' winless streak to 11 league games, their longest since 2024.

Bueno is confident that success is near. "We know it's going to come and as soon the first one comes, hopefully there's many more," he stated. He acknowledges the frustration of conceding late goals but believes they are minor issues that can be resolved with effort and focus.

Sunderland, Wolves' next opponents, sit comfortably in ninth place despite a recent 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. Under Regis Le Bris, Sunderland has accumulated 11 points early in the season. Le Bris highlights the team's unity and determination as key factors in their success.

Le Bris commented on his team's approach: "The main idea is that our identity can win points." He stresses the importance of teamwork and maintaining a strong defence while also being proactive and pressing high up the pitch.

Players to Watch

Sunderland's goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been impressive this season, making more defensive first contacts from corners than any other Premier League player. His 24 saves rank him among the top goalkeepers in the league. For Wolves, Jhon Arias has stood out with notable performances against Brighton and Tottenham.

Arias led Wolves with two shots against Brighton and created one chance while completing 28 accurate passes at a high success rate. His contributions have been vital for Wolves during challenging matches.

Upcoming Match Predictions

The upcoming match between Sunderland and Wolves marks their first league meeting since May 2018 and their first top-flight encounter since April 2012. Historically, Wolves have struggled at Sunderland, winning only once in their last ten away league games there.

Vítor Pereira's team has scored first in their last three Premier League games but failed to secure victories. Meanwhile, Sunderland has earned seven points from three home games this season and aims to reach double digits in home points for the first time since 1968-69.

The probability of winning favours Sunderland at 40.4%, with a draw at 26.6% and Wolves at 33%. Both teams will aim for victory as they meet again after several years apart in different leagues.

As both teams prepare for this crucial match, fans anticipate an exciting contest that could shape their respective seasons moving forward.