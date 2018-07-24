Wolves set to sign Monaco's Joao Moutinho in cut-price deal

Bengaluru, July 24: Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to completing a sensational deal for Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho, for a cut-price £6million.
The Portugal international is expected in the West Midlands within the next 48 hours to join the ambitious Premier League new boys.
The 31-year-old is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes who acts as an advisor for the club owned by Fosun International. The central midfielder has been on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s radar since January.
Despite signing a new two-year deal with Monaco in March, Moutinho is set to quit Ligue 1 and move to England for the first time in his illustrious career.
Moutinho featured in three games for his country at the World Cup, starting against Spain and Morocco and came off the bench against Iran. The midfield maestro moved to Monaco in 2013 from Porto alongside James Rodriguez for a combined fee of £60m. He was a regular last season making 31 league appearances and scored one goal.
If the switch goes through, he joins a host of Portuguese players already at Molineux, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vingare and new goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Meanwhile, Wolves are also keen on signing Middlesbrough flyer Adama Traore.
Santo has already signed Benik Afobe, Willy Boly, Patricio, Leo Bonatini, Pascal Juan Estrada, Jota, Vinagre and Paulo Alves this summer and the spending spree looks likely to continue.
Wolves are set to have one of the best sides in Premier League history as a newly-promoted club.
With heavy investment and an excellent stewardship by the management, their ambitions are sky high and we have to wait and see if they can match up to it on the pitch.
Europa League qualification is being targeted by the club this season and achieving that which would be a huge feat for a team that has just been promoted to the top tier of English football.