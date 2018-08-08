Football

Wolves snap up Traore

Adama Traore has become big-spending Wolves fifth summer signing
London, August 8: Wolves have continued their recruitment drive by signing winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.

Traore, who emerged through the Barcelona youth system before joining Aston Villa and then Middlesbrough, is Nuno Espirito Santo's fifth signing since the Black Country club secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee, although reports suggest it is in the region of £18million, and has signed a five-year deal.

Traore was Middlesbrough's player of the year last season with five goals and 10 assists as the Teessiders reached the Championship play-offs.

The Spain Under-21 international joins fellow close-season recruits Rui Patricio, Jonny, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez at Molineux with Wolves opening their top-flight campaign at home to Everton on Saturday.

Traore told Wolves TV: "I am so happy, it's a great day for me, for my family. I hope to show what I can do and help the team 100 per cent.

"I like to work hard and push myself every day. How Wolves play suits me, I have watched their games."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
