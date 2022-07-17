Women's Euro 2022: Germany thump Finland, Spain seal last-eight spot with late win over Denmark

London, July 17: Germany made it three Group B wins out of three with a 3-0 triumph over Finland, with Spain joining them in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after a last-gasp 1-0 victory against Denmark.
Eight-time European champions Germany had already won the group before Saturday's clash in Milton Keynes, but there was no let-up from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's impressive side.
Sophia Kleinherne headed Germany ahead shortly before the interval and Alexandra Popp doubled their lead early in the second half – the 31-year-old's third goal in as many games at the tournament.
Nicole Anyomi then made it 3-0 to Germany, who will face Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday in the last eight.
0 – Germany have won each of their three group stage matches at #WEURO2022 without conceding a single goal. The only other time they had managed that feat was in 2005 – also in England. Clean. #FINGER pic.twitter.com/gPs86DckFG— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 16, 2022
Spain left it late to edge past Denmark at Brentford.
Marta Cardona headed in the 90th-minute winner to set up a quarter-final clash against in-form hosts England in Brighton on Wednesday (July 20).