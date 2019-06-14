Football

FIFA Women's World Cup review: Australia stun Brazil as France and Germany progress

By Opta
Australia celebrate after comeback win over Brazil
Australia celebrate after comeback win over Brazil

Paris, June 14: Brazil threw away a two-goal lead as Australia secured a thrilling 3-2 win on Thursday (June 13), while hosts France and reigning Olympic champions Germany became the first teams to qualify for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Marta converted a penalty to move level with Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals at World Cup finals before Cristiane, who scored a hat-trick in Brazil's opening win, made it 2-0 only for the Matildas to stage a remarkable fightback.

Caitlin Foord reduced the deficit before the break and Chloe Logarzo equalised before Monica headed into her own net, with an offside Sam Kerr deemed not to be interfering with play after a VAR review overturned the decision in Australia's favour.

There was considerably less drama in the later contest in Paris as Li Ying scored the only goal of the game to earn China a 1-0 win over South Africa.

In a clash which featured just four shots on target - two of which occurred in the final five minutes - Li stretched to prod home Zhang Rui's cross from the right five minutes before the interval, with China rarely tested as they got up and running after losing to Germany in their opening encounter.

Due to China's victory, Germany are now assured of a top-two finish and advanced to the last 16 while Group A leaders France, who have won two from two, also progressed as they will secure one of the best third-placed spots even if they lose their last group-stage game.

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
