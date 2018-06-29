Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Fortnite celebrations are overrated - Batshuayi sees funny side after booting ball into own face

Belgiums Michy Batshuayi (left) in action against England
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi (left) in action against England

Kaliningrad, June 29: Michy Batshuayi saw the funny side of smashing the ball into his own face via a rebound off the woodwork in Belgium's 1-0 World Cup win over England on Thursday, tweeting "why am I so stupid".

Following Adnan Januzaj's stunning goal, the Chelsea forward's celebration backfired as he thumped the ball against the post and into his head.

The clip had gone viral by the time the game had finished, with the forward tweeting afterwards: "Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro. S*** hurts."

He then tweeted a slow-mo replay of the embarrassing incident, adding: "Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new."

At least the blow didn't do any lasting to his sense of humour...

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New tournament favourites in WC2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue