FIFA World Cup 2018: Granit Xhaka in Switzerland's squad after injury scare

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder
Bern, June 4: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been included in Switzerland's final World Cup squad despite suffering a knee injury last week.

The 25-year-old took a heavy knock during a training session and admitted he was "very relieved" when scans showed he had not sustained any serious damage.

Xhaka therefore takes his place in Vladimir Petkovic's final 23 as one of the key figures, alongside Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, Ricardo Rodriguez of AC Milan and Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has been linked with a move to the Gunners.

Ten of the players called up ply their trade in the Bundesliga, including all three goalkeepers, with Michael Lang of Basel the only representative of Switzerland's top flight.

FIFA World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table

West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes and Udinese defender Silvan Widmer have both missed out.

Switzerland begin their Group E campaign against Brazil on June 17, before taking on Serbia and Costa Rica.

Switzerland's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach);

Defenders: Maunel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna);

Midfielders and forwards: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim).

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
