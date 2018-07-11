Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Pickford has made 'rare saves' in England run - Campos

FIFA World Cup 2018: Pickford has made rare saves in England run - Campos

London, July 11: Jordan Pickford has made saves that "are rarely seen" and has been instrumental in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, says Mexico legend Jorge Campos.

Everton keeper Pickford was chosen as the Three Lions' number one for Russia 2018 and has excelled for his country, making a string of fine saves in the last-eight victory over Sweden.

The former Sunderland shot-stopper may face an even busier evening against Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday where England will attempt to reach a first World Cup final since they won the tournament in 1966.

And Campos, who made 130 appearances for Mexico and featured at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, has been impressed by Pickford's displays.

"Talking about the best goalkeepers there are some, like the English one ," he told reporters.

"He made some saves that are rarely seen and those are the ones that allow you to progress in the tournament.

"Some others did so well in the quarter-finals. I saw the match of Belgium and the balls that the goalkeeper saved in the last moments.

"Also, the French one did well."

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
