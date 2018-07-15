Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup final interrupted by pitch invaders from anti-Putin group Pussy Riot

Pitch invaders from Pussy Riot being dragged off the field during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia
Moscow, July 15: The World Cup final was interrupted on Sunday by four pitch invaders dressed in suits.

The intruders entered the field at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, causing a brief stoppage in the game between France and Croatia in the 52nd minute.

France 4 - 2 Croatia | As it happened | List of awards

The quartet were allowed to high-five members of the French team before being accosted and unceremoniously dragged off the playing surface.

Russian protest group Pussy Riot quickly claimed responsibility in a tweet which read: "Right now, there are four members of the band in the World Cup final."

In a Facebook post, Pussy Riot said: "NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match - 'Policeman enters the Game'

"Today is 11 years since the death of the great Russian poet, Dmitriy Prigov. Prigov created an image of a policeman, a carrier of the heavenly nationhood, in the russian culture.

"The heavenly policeman, according to Prigov, talks on the two-way with the God Himself. The earthly policeman gets ready to disperse rallies. The heavenly policeman gently touches a flower in a field and enjoys Russian football team victories, while the earthly policeman feels indifferent to Oleg Sentsov's hunger strike. The heavenly policeman rises as an example of the nationhood, the earthly policeman hurts everyone.

"The heavenly policeman protects baby's sleep, the earthly policeman persecutes political prisoners, imprisons people for 'reposts' and 'likes'.

"The heavenly policeman is the organizer of this World Cup's beautiful carnival, the earthy policeman is afraid of the celebration. The heavenly policeman carefully watches for obeying the game rules, the earthly policeman enters the game not caring about the rules.

"The FIFA World Cup has reminded us of the possibilities of the heavenly policeman in the Great Russia of the future, but the earthly policeman, entering the ruleless game breaks our world apart.

"When the earthly policeman enters the game, we demand to: 1. Let all political prisoners free. 2. Not imprison for 'likes'. 3. Stop Illegal arrests on rallies. 4. Allow political competition in the country. 5. Not fabricate criminal accusations and not keep people in jails for no reason. 6. Turn the earthly policeman into the heavenly policeman."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
