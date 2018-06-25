Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Knockout round qualifying scenarios explained

World Cup
The Russia World Cup has entered its most exciting phase.

Bengaluru, June 25: The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has reached its most exciting phase with the final round of group stages set to commence on Monday (June 25).

Behind the Scenes - The Russians reluctant to get behind their team

With only the top two teams from each group advancing to the round 16, teams including fancied ones like Argentina are exploring all the permutations and combinations that will help them cross the first hurdle.

Fixtures | Results | Points table

In the case of teams finishing level on points, FIFA has put in place seven tie-breakers starting with goal difference and then the number of goals scored in all group matches.

myKhel.com analyses each group in detail as the stage is set for the final round-robin matches.

Group A

Russia and Uruguay are through and all that is left to decide is who will top the group when they meet on Monday. Russia have a superior goal difference so a win or draw will send the hosts through as group winners to face the runner-up in Group B.

Group B

Spain and Portugal sit top of the group on four points with Iran on three and Morocco eliminated with no points so far.

Spain and Portugal are also level on goal difference and goals scored and, since they drew, if their final results are the same the group could be decided by fair play points.

Spain have the advantage at the moment with one booking against the two of Portugal.

Group C

France, on six points, top the group and have secured passage to the next round but will need a point against second-placed Denmark (four points) in their final match to clinch first place. Denmark could finish first, second or third.

A Denmark loss coupled with an Australia win over Peru, who have yeat to earn a point, could see the Socceroos sneak through on goal difference. Since Denmark and Australia drew, they too could be split by fair play.

Group D

All sorts of outcomes are possible here with Croatia, on six points, through but the other three teams still in the hunt. Croatia will top the group if they beat or draw with Iceland.

Nigeria, on three points, will secure their spot in the last 16 with a victory over Argentina, who sit bottom of the group on one point behind Iceland on goal difference.

A draw may also be enough for Nigeria even if Iceland beat Croatia, depending on goal difference.

To go through, Argentina need to beat Nigeria while hoping Iceland lose to or draw with Croatia. If Iceland and Argentina both win, to move to four points, they will be split by goal difference.

Group E

Only one thing is certain in Group E and that is Costa Rica, without a point, will be going home.

Brazil's last-gasp win over Costa Rica took them alongside Switzerland on four points, with Serbia on three.

Wins or draws for Brazil against Serbia and Switzerland against Costa Rica will send both through.

Serbia must beat Brazil to qualify but a draw could see them through if the Swiss are beaten by Costa Rica by more than one goal.

Group F

This was another group that changed dramatically after a stoppage-time goal as Germany, facing potential elimination, pushed themselves right back into the mix by beating Sweden.

Mexico, on six points, are in the driving seat, with Germany and Sweden both on three.

Mexico will qualify with a win or draw against Sweden. They can also move on with a loss to the Swedes if Germany lose to or draw with South Korea, who have no points.

Germany will go through with any win should Sweden fail to beat Mexico.

Group G

England and Belgium are guaranteed to progress but their finishing positions will be decided by their meeting on Thursday.

Both on six points, they have identical goal totals so a draw would mean top spot going to the best-behaved team. England are currently on two yellows to the three of Belgium.

Group H

Japan and Senegal will advance with draws against Poland and Colombia respectively. Should Senegal and Japan both draw with the same score, they will be split by fair play; Senegal have five yellow cards to Japan's three.

Colombia will progress if they beat Senegal and a draw will suffice if Poland beat Japan. Poland have been eliminated.

(With Reuters inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 14:02 [IST]
