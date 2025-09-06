Football World Cup Qualifying: Sweden Denied Late Victory As Isak Remains On Bench Against Slovenia In a dramatic World Cup qualifying match, Sweden drew 2-2 with Slovenia as Alexander Isak remained an unused substitute. Scotland also secured a point against Denmark. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 3:25 [IST]

Alexander Isak watched from the sidelines as Sweden drew 2-2 against Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier. Zan Vipotnik's late goal denied Sweden victory. Isak, who recently moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125 million, has yet to play this season. In Ljubljana, Jon Dahl Tomasson's team saw Anthony Elanga's early goal equalised by Sandi Lovric before Yasin Ayari restored their lead, only for Vipotnik to level the score.

In another match, Croatia secured a narrow 1-0 win against the Faroe Islands. Andrej Kramaric scored the only goal, helping Croatia maintain their perfect record in Group L. Despite trailing Czechia by three points, Croatia have two matches in hand. This victory marks their fifth consecutive win in World Cup qualifiers since at least 2010.

Meanwhile, Scotland began their Group C journey with a goalless draw against Denmark in Copenhagen. This result is promising for Steve Clarke's side as they aim for at least a second-place finish and a play-off spot. Greece currently lead the group after defeating Belarus 5-1.

Slovenia have now scored in five consecutive World Cup qualifiers, marking their longest scoring streak since a run of eight games from August 2009 to October 2016. Their ability to find the net consistently is evident despite being held to a draw by Sweden.

Croatia dominated their match against the Faroe Islands with 26 shots but managed only eight on target. Nevertheless, they extended their winning streak in World Cup qualifiers to five games. This impressive form keeps them competitive in Group L.

The recent matches highlight the competitive nature of the World Cup qualifiers. Teams like Croatia and Slovenia are showcasing strong performances while others like Scotland are striving for crucial points. The journey towards qualification remains intense and unpredictable.