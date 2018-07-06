Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Dzagoev insists he is fit and ready to face Croatia

Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev picked up injury in World Cup opener
Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev picked up injury in World Cup opener

Sochi, July 6: Alan Dzagoev has returned to training ahead of Russia's World Cup quarter-final against Croatia and insists he is ready to play in Sochi on Saturday (July 7).

The 28-year-old midfielder has not featured for Stanislav Cherchesov's side since he suffered a hamstring injury after 24 minutes of Russia's 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup, a game where his replacement Denis Cheryshev scored twice.

He was an unused substitute during the penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the round of 16, and missed Russia's training session on Wednesday with back muscle problems, but he told reporters he is ready to return to the starting 11 if selected.

"It was an old injury, the back, I trained today," Dzagoev said on Thursday (July 5). "I'm ready for the game.

"We're having a great World Cup in Russia and those teams who have been eliminated deserved it."

Dzagoev, who scored three goals in 21 league appearances for CSKA Moscow in 2017-18, said that Cherchesov had yet to reveal his game plan for the quarter-final to the Russia players.

A first-half penalty scored by Artem Dzyuba saw Spain held to a 1-1 draw before Koke and Iago Aspas missed crucial penalties in the shoot-out to send Russia through to the last eight, but Dzagoev suggested they would not take the same approach against Croatia.

"Everything depends on the opponent," he said. "Spain can take control over any team, so we could not play in any other way.

"Closer to the match against Croatia, Cherchesov will tell us how to play. I hope we'll prove that we can play football in the upcoming match.

"I think Croatia are upset that they will play against us because we are the host nation.

"The whole of Russia will be supporting us. I hope we don't disappoint our fans."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue