WorldRemit is Arsenal's online money transfer partner

London, November 17: Premier League club Arsenal have entered into a tie-up with leading digital money transfer company WorldRemit.
As per the deal, WorldRemit becomes the first official online money transfer partner of the London-based club.
The global partnership will provide WorldRemit with a range of rights and player access to support its expansion plans.
The agreement includes match day LED branding for every Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup match along with TV interview backdrop presence for every home Premier League match along with global digital and social media rights across Arsenal's online and mobile platforms.
WorldRemit will work closely with Arsenal's first-team players to create unique content that will support new and existing community engagement initiatives around the world.
We're excited to announce that WorldRemit is now the first official online money transfer partner of @Arsenal FC! https://t.co/JhFoUC85B5 #arsenal #fintech pic.twitter.com/msBfrMVzOD— WorldRemit (@WorldRemit) November 17, 2017
The company will launch the partnership with the first in a number of competitions to win travel to London and tickets to watch the team play at Emirates Stadium.
The partnership will also support WorldRemit's growth ambitions by helping them reach Arsenal's 74 million followers on their official social media channels and 185 supporters' clubs worldwide.
"This is an exciting new partnership with WorldRemit who're looking to transform the way people can transfer money to family and friends around the world," said Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer.
WorldRemit Chief Executive Officer Ismail Ahmed added, "Football is a language that everyone understands.
"This partnership with Arsenal creates opportunities for us to thank and reward our loyal customers and to connect with new audiences around the world.