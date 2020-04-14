Football
Xavi still dreaming of becoming Barcelona coach

By Dejan Kalinic
Xavi

Barcelona, April 14: Xavi said he was still dreaming of becoming Barcelona boss one day, seeing himself as a capable coach.

The Al-Sadd boss was linked with the job earlier this year when the La Liga giants sacked Ernesto Valverde, before they turned to Quique Setien.

Xavi, 40, said taking over at Camp Nou remained a dream and he is increasingly confident about his coaching abilities.

"I don't know why people see me like this, but I am proud and I like it," he told DjMaRiiO in a YouTube interview.

"Now that I have tried as a coach, I see myself as capable and it is an illusion, a dream to return to Barcelona.

"I have already said it on many occasions, I consider Barca my home, it is my life.

"I am in an apprenticeship. I am learning a lot as a coach here in Qatar. Obviously, training for Barca are big words, you have to see it clearly, be very prepared.

"It is all a process and I hope that someday I can arrive."

Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among numerous other trophies as a player at Barcelona.

More XAVI News

India - 9,352 | World - 1,867,129
Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020

