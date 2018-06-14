Football

Xavi criticises Madrid, Lopetegui announcement timing

Posted By:
Barcelona and Spain great Xavi
Barcelona, June 14: Spain great Xavi criticised the timing of Julen Lopetegui being announced as Real Madrid coach.

Who is new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui?

Lopetegui was stunningly sacked as Spain boss Wednesday (June 13), a day after it was revealed he would be Zinedine Zidane's successor at Madrid.

Xavi, a 133-time Spain international, was unhappy with the timing of the announcement of Lopetegui's Madrid move.

"I am not the person to talk about it ," the Barcelona great told Radio Marca.

"It was not the most ideal or opportune moment."

Lopetegui's sacking came just two days before Spain's opening game against Portugal in Sochi.

But Xavi believes the nation, who will be led by Fernando Hierro, can still have a strong World Cup.

"You never know, the players have already seen it all and sure, they can play a good role at the World Cup," he said.

"Leadership will not be missing, there is Ramos, Pique, Iniesta.

"There are very prepared people and a very good atmosphere. It's not the best situation but at the same time, it unites them more and they give more of themselves, you never know."

    Thursday, June 14, 2018
