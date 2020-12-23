Year in review: Five costliest Serie A transfers of 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 23: The pandemic outbreak definitely has played a huge factor in every club's transfer exploits in this year’s transfer windows however some Italian outfits haven’t let that hinder their target list.
The top teams in Italy did not shy away from breaking the bank for their preferred target and here are the five costliest transfers of 2020:
1. Arthur (€72 million - From Barcelona to Juventus)
In one of the most bizarre transfer deals in recent knowledge, Barcelona allowed talented 24-year-old midfielder Arthur to leave for Juventus for €72m while acquiring 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic in return for just €12m less. The Brazilian midfielder is yet to have his breakthrough time in Turin but he still has age and time on his side.
2. Victor Osimhen (€70 million - From Lille to Napoli)
Napoli broke the club-record fee for the Lille forward in the Summer window and so far the 21-year-old Nigerian looked promising. Coming off a 13 goal campaign in France, so far he has managed two goals, and one assist to his name in six games. But recently saw progression halted with an injury.
3. Achraf Hakimi (€40 million - From Real Madrid to Inter Milan)
The Moroccan international spent the last two years out on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid. He has had his breakthrough season last term where he had 5 goals and 10 assists in 33 Bundesliga matches as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich. With Madrid already having two solid options at the right-back, they cashed in on him and Antonio Conte's Inter jumped on the opportunity to get him. The youngster has continued his fine form this season as well with four goals and two assists in 13 games.
4. Vedat Muriqi (€20 million- Fenerbahce SK to SS Lazio)
After finishing fourth in the league table last season, Lazio dipped into the transfer market to strengthen their strong forward line further with the signing of Muriqi. The 26-year-old Kosovan striker scored an impressive 17 goals in 36 games in all competitions for Fenerbahce last season but is yet to open the scoring boot for his new side.
5. Mario Pasalic (€15 million - From Chelsea to Atalanta)
The Croatian international spent six years on the books at Stamford Bridge but never played a single game for the club. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Atlanta and was one of their best players in the process. This Summer, the Italian club decided to take up the option to buy clause and landed the midfielder on a permanent deal.