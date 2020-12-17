Year in review: Five footballers who retired in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 17: Every summer, we see footballing icons step away from the beautiful game and 2020 was no different. From World Cup winners to Champions League winners this calendar year saw some of the illustrious names quietly exiting from the footballing stage.
Here we’ve rounded up five such names who have retired this year:
1. Andre Schurrle
The former German international and Chelsea star suddenly announced his retirement in July at the age of 29. He was contracted with Borussia Dortmund but spent last season on loan to Spartak Moscow. A World Cup and Premier League winner, the German winger cited loneliness and losing passion for the game as the reasons behind the decision.
2. Vincent Kompany
The former Manchester City legend announced his retirement before the start of the ongoing season to concentrate more in his managerial role at Anderlecht. The Belgian defender served as a player-manager last season but decided to hang his boots to concentrate more on training the team instead.
3. Leighton Baines
The Everton left-back bowed out of football at 35-years of age after the completion of the 2019-20 campaign. Baines spent 13 years at Everton and with 39 goals and a further 37 assists, he has more goal involvements than any defender in Premier League history. Undoubtedly he left the game being one of the best left-backs in Premier League history.
4. Iker Casillas
Arguably one of the best keepers in football history, the 39-year-old was out of action since last year after suffering a heart attack in Porto. He publicly called it a day this year in August. With 17 titles with Real Madrid, one FIFA World Cup, two UEFA European Championships with Spain and over 1000 appearances in his career, there will be very few shot-stoppers like him ever.
5. Daniele De Rossi
The 2006 World Cup winner and Roma legend announced his retirement from football after less than six months at Boca Juniors. The 37-year-old left Italy last year to join the Argentine side but after seven appearances and one goal, he cancelled the contract- suggesting he wants to spend more time with his family now.