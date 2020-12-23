Year in review: Five major transfer flops of 2020

Kolkata, December 23: Year 2020 has been a relatively less active one in terms of big football transfer deals.
There were very few exceptions like Chelsea who invested heavily in their squad over the summer.
Here, we look at five big signings in the year who were expected to have a great impact, but failed to make their mark so far.
Rodrigo - Leeds United
Leeds made a statement by splashing £30 million to acquire the services of Spanish international forward Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer. The 29-year-old was expected to become the first-choice striker at the Elland Road and cause a havoc in the Premier League but in reality, he has been overshadowed by Patrick Bamford. The Spaniard has featured in 12 Premier League games so far and has scored just twice.
Kai Havertz - Chelsea
Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for a reported fee of £70 million was the biggest deal of the summer as the Blues did really well to beat a great deal of competition for the signature of the player expected to become one of the very best in the future. However, the German has struggled to rise up to the expectations so far at Stamford Bridge and to be fair to him, Frank Lampard is yet yet to find the best position for the 21-year-old.
Willian - Arsenal
Willian became the latest player to cross the divide between Chelsea and Arsenal this summer on a free transfer after his Chelsea deal expired. In an Arsenal team that looks in its worst phase in decades, Willian has not been able to provide any kind of hope to the Gunners.
Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have been desperate for the signature of Sane for quite some time now and they finally got their hands of the German international this summer for a reported fee of £44.7 million. The 24-year-old made an immediate impact at the Allianz Arena with one goal and two assists on his debut in a 8-0 rout over his former club Schalke but since the, he has been dropped down in the pecking order.
Christian Eriksen - Inter Milan
Danish playmaker Eriksen forced his way to join Inter Milan from Spurs in January 2020 for a reported fee of £17 million when he had only six months remaining in his contract. And, the move has turned to be a disaster for the Dane as he looks completely out of place in Antonio Conte's system.