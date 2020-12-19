Year in Review: La Liga milestones in 2020

Madrid derby
The first Madrid derby of the season was played in Valdebebas, with reigning champioins Real Madrid coming out winners over top of the table Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos defeated Atleti 2-0 thanks to a Casemiro header and a Jan Oblak own goal following a cracking shot by Dani Carvajal.
Benzema milestone
Karim Benzema made his 528th appearance for Real Madrid in the city derby, making him the club's all-time leading foreign appearance maker.
He overtook Roberto Carlos' tally of 527 official appearances for the club and the Brazilian posed in a photo alongside Benzema to congratulate the striker.
Messi fires Barcelona
Barcelona and Levante played out a fascinating duel at the Camp Nou, with the hosts ultimately prevailing 1-0.
It was a narrow victory for the Catalan side thanks to none other than Lionel Messi, who drove towards goal and fired an unstoppable shot past Aitor Fernandez, the Levante goalkeeper who had had an excellent game overall, with just a quarter of an hour left on the clock.
Huesca's first win
Last season's La Liga SmartBank champions Huesca won their first match since achieving promotion at the end of last season -- a hard-fought 1-0 win at home over Deportivo Alaves thanks to a Javi Ontiveros goal.
The result sees them move off the bottom of the table, with Osasuna taking their place.