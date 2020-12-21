Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Year in Review: Qatar 2022 well on track

By
Al Rayyan
Al Rayyan Stadium's design represents Qatar's culture. Images: SC Media

Bengaluru, December 21: As curtains come down on 2020, FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are well on track to host the quadrennial extravaganza in two years time and the opening of the fourth completed venue -- Al Rayyan Stadium -- is a pointer in the case.

The Al Rayyan Stadium, which was unveiled on December 18, the Qatar National Day, is the fourth venue to be officially completed following the renovation of the Khalifa International in 2017 and the inaugurations of Al Janoub (2019) and Education City (2020).

During Qatar 2022, the stadium will host seven matches up to and including the round-of-16 stage.

In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 21 and ending on December 18.

Qatar 2022 will be unique in all sense. It will be a 28-day affair as the country is set to host the first FIFA World Cup to be held in Middle East and the entire Arab world.

Seating capacity

Seating capacity

The stadium, which will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club will have an initial seating capacity of 40,000 for the tournament.

After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier, with the seats being re-purposed into sporting facilities across Qatar and overseas.

Rooted in culture

Rooted in culture

The Rayyan stadium's design reflects the story of Qatar. Its most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprising patterns that characterise different aspects of the country: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, the native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.

A fifth shape, a shield, brings together all the others, representing the strength and unity that is particularly relevant to the proud desert city of Al Rayyan.

Sustainability the key

Sustainability the key

From its very conception, the stadium has had sustainability at its core. More than 90 per cent of the construction materials used in the project have been reused or recycled, with many of those materials sourced from the old Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which once occupied the site.

This includes materials that were re-purposed into public art installations. Trees that once surrounded the old venue were retained for future replanting in order to minimise damage to the natural environment.

Deliver Amazing

Deliver Amazing

Qatar, who are the reigning Asian champions are building only eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth. Two more tournament venues -- Al Bayt and Al Thumama -- are in the final stages of construction, while the main works at the remaining two stadiums - Ras Abu Aboud and Lusail - will be complete by 2021.

Going by the pace at which work is going on, it can well truly be presumed that in two year's time, we can expect the Gulf country to "Deliver Amazing' as their catchline mentions.

More YEARENDER 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Introspection time for Team India
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More