Year in Review: Qatar 2022 well on track

Seating capacity
The stadium, which will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club will have an initial seating capacity of 40,000 for the tournament.
After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier, with the seats being re-purposed into sporting facilities across Qatar and overseas.
Rooted in culture
The Rayyan stadium's design reflects the story of Qatar. Its most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprising patterns that characterise different aspects of the country: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, the native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.
A fifth shape, a shield, brings together all the others, representing the strength and unity that is particularly relevant to the proud desert city of Al Rayyan.
Sustainability the key
From its very conception, the stadium has had sustainability at its core. More than 90 per cent of the construction materials used in the project have been reused or recycled, with many of those materials sourced from the old Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which once occupied the site.
This includes materials that were re-purposed into public art installations. Trees that once surrounded the old venue were retained for future replanting in order to minimise damage to the natural environment.
Deliver Amazing
Qatar, who are the reigning Asian champions are building only eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth. Two more tournament venues -- Al Bayt and Al Thumama -- are in the final stages of construction, while the main works at the remaining two stadiums - Ras Abu Aboud and Lusail - will be complete by 2021.
Going by the pace at which work is going on, it can well truly be presumed that in two year's time, we can expect the Gulf country to "Deliver Amazing' as their catchline mentions.