Year In Review: Three best Manchester City players in 2021

Kolkata, December 31: 2021 has arguably been the best calendar year in the illustrious managerial career of Pep Guardiola despite the fact that his Manchester City side fell short to Chelsea in their quest for their much-coveted Champions League trophy.
The Cityzens have successfully found the formula to dominate the most competitive and difficult league in Europe -- the Premier League.
They
won
the
League
title
comfortably
with
12-point
cushion
over
local
rivals
Manchester
United
and
are
looking
to
be
on
their
way
to
defend
their
domestic
league
crown.
As the New Year dawns, things couldn’t be any better for the Sky Blues as they sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while also qualifying for the Champions League last sixteen with a game to spare.
In this article, we look at three best Manchester City players during the year 2021.
Considering
how
well
the
whole
team
of
Guardiola
has
fared,
it
will
be
hard
to
choose
three
players
who
stand
out
from
the
rest
though.
Joao Cancelo
The 2021-22 season has seen a meteoric rise of Portuguese international Joao Cancelo as he has been arguably the best full-back in the Premier League. Since his move to Etihad from Juventus in the summer of 2019, the 27-year-old did not particularly enjoy his start to life in the Premier League but he has gradually grown under Guardiola. The full-back looks equally comfortable at both left-back and right-back and has been used in both roles during 2021 and has been one of the most consistent performers for Guardiola's side.
Ilkay Gundogan
The 2020-21 season proved to be the most memorable year of Ilkay Gundogan's fairly celebrated career as the German international finished at the top of the Cityzens' goalscoring charts in both League and across all competitions. The former Borussia Dortmund star had 13 league goals and 17 goals across all competitions to his name as the Cityzens won the Premier League and League Cup. The 31-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign this time out as well.
Bernardo Silva
During the 2020-21 season, Bernardo Silva was very much overshadowed by his teammates but he has stood out this campaign as the best player at the blue half of Manchester. The Portuguese international came agonizingly close to leaving Manchester City in the summer and it has been quite evident that his departure would have been a massive blow to the club. The 27-year-old has been the best player of the Cityzens this season by some distance.