Year in review: Top five attackers in Ligue 1 2020

Kolkata, January 5: Ligue 1 was one of the worst-affected football leagues in Europe because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Unlike other leagues in Europe, the Ligue 1 never resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic enforced break as the top tier of French League was controversially called off after 28 gameweeks with runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain declared as champions.
Here, we look at five best attackers in Ligue 1 in the calendar year 2020.
Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain
In a star-studded team like Paris Saint-Germain, it is hard to catch the eye especially for the attacking players considering the fact that the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both also share the pitch. But, Angel Di Maria has managed to do that. The Argentinian has four goals and nine assists in all competitions this season in 17 outings and scored 13 while producing 23 assists last season.
Memphis Depay - Lyon
Just like Di Maria, another former Manchester United flop makes this list -- Lyon captain Depay. The Dutchman has eight goals and four assists this campaign across all competitions in 17 games while last season, he produced 15 goals and two assists in 22 games.
Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain
Brazilian superstar Neymar could have easily topped this list if not for his injury problems. The 28-year-old has nine goals and five assists in 12 games this campaign and in the last season, he had 19 goals and 12 assists in 29 outings across all competitions.
Wissam Ben Yedder - AS Monaco
AS Monaco might have been unable to impress as a unit ove the past couple of seasons but their captain Ben Yedder has been impressive. The 30-year-old shared the Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer award last season with Mbappe with 18 goals from 26 games while also turning provider for seven more. He has been pretty impressive this season too having scored seven goals in 16 games while creating four more for his team-mates.
Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
It is hardly a surprise to see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe topping this list. The 22-year-old won his second successive Golden Boot last campaign as he scored a total of 30 goals in 38 games across all competitions while also providing 18 assists. This season, the French World Cup-winner has been equally impressive having already scored 14 and creating seven in 18 games in all competitions.