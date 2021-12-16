Yearender 2021- Arsenal's three biggest wins in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Despite having quite a topsy-turvy ride in 2021 so far Arsenal have managed to produce some memorable results in this calendar year.
A record summer transfer expenditure saw the club rejuvenate the playing squad with a handful of young, hungry players who can all improve over the next few years and help the football club grow.
It has not yielded immediate results with the club still struggling for a top-four berth. However, things have improved greatly this year somewhat. Arteta has often produced some great attacking displays and here are their three biggest wins of 2021.
1. West Brom 0-4 Arsenal
Arsenal started 2021 off with a bang as a brace from Alexandre Lacazette, and goals from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka saw them win their first game of the year against relegation battlers West Brom last season. It was a statement win from Arteta who managed three consecutive wins at that time. Although they ended the season outside any European spot, it was their biggest Premier League win last season.
2. Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal
Last season, Arsenal made a major statement in the Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague. The Gunners needed to score in this fixture to ensure the possibility of qualifying for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League competition after drawing 1-1 in the previous tie.
However, they not only scored but blew away the home side with an enthralling display. Alexandre Lacazette scored in each half while Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka scored apiece as they advanced into the next stage in grand fashion.
3. Arsenal 6-0 West Brom
This has been Arsenal's biggest win of the year so far with Gunners breathing a sigh of relief after the club’s worst-ever start to a top-flight season. The club captain Aubameyang got the Gunners' up and running with a hattrick in the Carabo second round fixture. Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alex Lacazette were also on target as Arsenal registered their biggest win since December 2017.