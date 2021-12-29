Yearender 2021: Erling Haaland, goals and records

Kolkata, December 29: The year 2021 has been quite phenomenal for Erling Haaland as the Norwegian wonderkid keeps getting better and better with time.
Sky
seems
to
be
the
limit
for
the
former
Red
Bull
Salzburg
forward
as
he
keeps
on
impressing
for
Borussia
Dortmund
week
in
week
out.
Dortmund only managed to finish third in Bundesliga last campaign and currently find themselves second in the standings albeit they are nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. However, Haaland has consistently delivered goals for the Black and Yellows and if not for him, the club would have struggled to maintain their top four position.
The Norway international continues to be linked with a mega-money move away from Signal Iduna Park and it is hardly a surprise that almost every top club in Europe is chasing his signature. It would be interesting to see where he ends up eventually and how long can Dortmund manage to retain him.
Here, we look at how the 21-year-old fared during 2021.
Goals
Haaland has been synonymous to goals since his emergence into the European footballing circuit and he keeps defying the odds to keep up his incredible record in front of the net. 2021 has been not an exception for the wonderkid tipped to challenge for every individual honour in world football in years to come. The 21-year-old finished third in the race for Bundesliga Golden Boot last season and finds himself third in the race this season as well. Haaland has scored a total of 49 goals for club and country during this calendar years. Among those, six have been for his country while 43 has been in the colours of BVB.
Assists
Haaland might be famous for his exceptional eye for goals but he is also quite good in terms of creativity as well. He has produced a total of 14 assists during this calendar year with five of them coming during this season and the rest during the second half of the last campaign. It is only due to the player's incredible ability to find the net that his ability to create goals for his teammates does not get the due recognition.
Records
During 2021, Haaland added several records to his name. He has become the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals as well as the youngest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals. The 21-year-old also became the fastest player to have scored 100 career goals for club and country previously held by Kylian Mbappe. He took only 146 games to reach the milestone in comparison to Mbappe's 180. If the 21-year-old can maintain his goalscroing record, he could potentially end up as the greatest striker of all time and he certainly has all the ingredients to achieve such feat.