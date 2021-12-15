Yearender 2021: Five best central midfielders in Premier League

Bengaluru, December 15: Premier League has a pool of talent across all positions and central midfield is no exception.
The top flight of English football boast some of the best midfielders in the world and here, we look at five best performers in the central midfield position during the year 2021.
Kevin De Bruyne, arguably the most talented central midfielder in the world, has been omitted from this list as he has consistently struggled with injuries during whole year.
Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City
Gundogan has been pretty regular in the starting XI of Manchester City despite Pep Guardiola's tendency to rotate the squad extensively. The German international has been consistently impressive in the middle of the park and has been one of the key reasons why the Cityzens won the Premier League title last season as well as making it to the Champions League final.
Youri Tielemans - Leicester City
Tielemans has become the key player for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side and it once again became evident during the Foxes' poor run of form of late during his absence due to to injury. The Belgian playmaker scored the crucial winner for Leicester City in the FA Cup final win against Chelsea and has been equally impressive in the League.
Mason Mount - Chelsea
The meteoric rise of Mount over the past couple of years has been quite extraordinary and the England international has established himself as a key player for both his club and country. Mount has been one of the most consistent players in the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel and he provided the vital assist for Kai Havertz in the Champions League final as the Blues clinched the coveted European silverware for the second time in their history.
Jorginho - Chelsea
Jorginho has been crucial to Chelsea's upturn in form following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. The Italian international finished third in the race for Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski and that speaks volumes about how good he has been. The 29-year-old has been brilliant for the Blues in the middle of the park and his goals from the spot have been crucial for Tuchel's side.
Declan Rice - West Ham United
West Ham United have been rejecting all advances for their star midfielder Rice for quite some time now but the way the 22-year-old is progressing, the Hammers might not be able to hold him for too long. Linked with almost every top club in England right now, Rice has been crucial to the Hammers' rise in the Premier League table and is not far away from becoming truly world-class.