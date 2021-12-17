Yearender 2021: Five best forwards in Premier League

Kolkata, December 17: We have some of the best forwards in the planet plying their trades in the Premier League and here, look at five of the best attackers in the top tier of English football on the basis of their performance during 2021.Heung-min Son - Tottenham HotspurSon, arguably the greatest Asian player of all time, has been a phenomenal servant to Spurs over the years and makes this list despite not having the best season of his career this time out. The 29-year-old scored a total of 17 Premier League goals last season and was pretty impressive in the second half of the campaign. The South Korean star has not been at this best this season but still has six league goals to his name in 13 league outings.Harry Kane - Tottenham HotspurKane has been among the best strikers in the world for quite some time now and is quite unusually having a poor season this time out. He has eight goals in all competitions this campaign but only one of those have been in the Premier League. However, he still deserves to be in this list thanks to his impressive last season during which he scored 23 league goals clinching the Golden Boot.Sadio Man eacute; - LiverpoolLiverpool had a below par season last time out during which the form of their star forward Mane also dipped but he still managed to scored 11 league goals. This season, however, the 29-year-old has been back to his usual form and already has seven goals in the Premier League. The Senegalese international is one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and his upturn in form has been really important for the Reds this season.Jamie Vardy - Leicester CityVardys form has been a bit up and down over the past couple of years but he still remains the talisman of Leicester City. The 34-year-old is second in the goalscoring chart in the Premier League this season with nine strikes to his name having scored 15 in the last campaign. When on song, Vardy is one f the best in the business and the Foxes will hope that he manages to find his consistency.Mohamed Salah - LiverpoolA great many football fans and pundits believed that Salah is currently the best footballer in the planet ahead of the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski. The Egyptian international has been incredibly consistent in front of the goal since he joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. The 29-year-old narrowly missed out on the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 22 strikes and has already 13 goals in the league to his name this season leading the scoring charts.