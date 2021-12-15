Yearender 2021: Manchester City's four biggest wins in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 15: Manchester City although missed out on their first-ever Champions League trophy this year however they still had a great calendar year.
City clinched their fifth Premier League title in May while earlier they also secured the EFL trophy earlier.
They have become only stronger in the ongoing campaign, with the squad looking much better in shape and definitely one of the favourites to secure the biggest trophies once again. In the process, they have managed some biggest wins in 2021 and here we have enlisted such three massive wins.
1. Manchester City 5-0 Everton
City ended their fine Premier League season with a resounding 5-0 victory over Everton what was also the final game for club legend Sergio Aguero. The Argentine previously announced that he would depart the club in the summer and he made sure the last game became a memorable one for him. The greatest striker in the club's history scored twice, which took him to 260 goals in City blue, eclipsing Wayne Rooney's 183 for a single club in the Premier League. De Bruyne, Jesus and Foden scored the other three as the League campaign ended perfectly.
2. Manchester City 5-0 Norwich
The home side was unrelenting from the first whistle to the last in their first home game of the ongoing season. They scored just after six minutes with a Tim Krul own goal and following that continued their dominance thoroughly. City's record signing Jack Grealish scored on his debut and the other three scorers were Laporte, Sterling and Mahrez.
3. Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal
City produced one of the most dominant displays of the season in their first big game at Etihad. Guardiola's men started with brilliant energy and were instantly rewarded with a goal after seven minutes courtesy of a brilliant Gundogan finish. Torres scored and following the red card of Granit Xhaka they just crumbled down under pressure. Jesus and Rodri scored a piece in the next half while Torres added the fifth.
4. Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United
Manchester City produced one of the stunning displays of the season so far with an enthralling victory over struggling Leeds. A classic case of men against boys, City were at the top of their from the first minute to the very last. De Bruyne scored a brace while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake all scored a piece in their stunning victory. This statement win also helped them to secure a new record. City scored their 500th Premier League goal under Pep Guardiola against Leeds, 506 at the end. It took them only 207 games (fewest) to reach this tally.