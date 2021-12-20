Yearender 2021: Three biggest La Liga signings in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 20: Coronavirus outbreak has taken a big toll on the footballing finances and La Liga too has not been barred from it.
The Spanish football finances have been hit by majorly in last two years and it has been reflected in the dealings as well. Most of the Spanish clubs had to settle for prudent deals from last summer and that has continued in 2021 as well.
Most
of
the
sides
looked
for
bargain
deals
from
the
market
and
considering
other
top
leagues,
there
have
been
very
few
expensive
deals.
The last January transfer window mostly saw loan deals being materialised and only in the last summer window, there were some notable transfers. Here we have taken a look at such three deals which were the most expensive ones:
1. Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese to Atletico Madrid)
Just days after helping Argentina win the Copa America, the 27-year-old paved way to the reigning champions for €35 million being the costliest signing of Spanish football this year. The central-midfielder enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Serie A last season, scoring nine times and laying on 10 assists. He has been a regular starter in the new side so far but is yet to maintain the same form.
2. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes to Real Madrid)
Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain missed out on the signing of Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, with Real Madrid landing the 18-year-old centre midfielder on the deadline day. The €31 million transfer is already looking to be representing great value for Real Madrid who already has over 100 appearances in senior football at this age. As of now he is playing second fiddle to Luka Modric but is viewed as the long-term replacement for him. And going by his bits and pieces so far, he could definitely be a perfect successor of him.
3. Matheus Cunha (Hertha BSC to Atletico Madrid)
14 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances in Germany is not a world-class record in any shape or form but that did not stop Diego Simeone from spending €25 million for a relatively unknown Brazilian.
The 22-year-old has probably been viewed as a successor of ageing Luis Suarez. Cunha is yet to establish himself in the starting line-up and has mostly been called from the bench. However, the former Leipzig striker has managed to score 3 goals and provide 2 assists, which shows the quality he possesses.