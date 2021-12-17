Yearender 2021: Three biggest Serie A signings

Kolkata, December 17: Serie A clubs are often known for their acumen in the transfer window and the backdrop of the pandemic meant the clubs became even more careful with their spending in 2021.
Most of the sides restrained spending big money and there were more notable departures than arrivals in this calendar year.
Only AS Roma and AC Milan spend big in the league this year while most of the clubs looked for loans and bargain deals during two transfer windows.
Overall, there were some big money arrivals also and here we look at three of the biggest deals in Italy in 2021.
1. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea to AS Roma)
The England international is the most expensive transfer of Italy in 2021 with a €40 million deal. AS Roma were on a shopping spree ever since Jose Mourinho took the helm as the manager over the summer. And the first thing the Portuguese did was to replace departing Edin Dzeko with the Chelsea academy starlet. Abraham is since then having a blast at the new environment having scored 10 times already this season.
2. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea to AC Milan)
The Chelsea academy starlet got a breakthrough under Lampard when Chelsea faced a transfer ban. He used the prospect pretty well and impressed everyone with his solid display despite limited game-time. However, he asked for more game-time last season and subsequently secured a season-long loan deal to AC Milan. He used the opportunity to the fullest and established himself as a first choice regular in Italy. Having impressed with his solid display, Milan made no mistake to get him on a permanent deal this summer with a €28.5 million move.
3. Nicolas Gonzalez (VfB Stuttgart to Fiorentina)
€23 million for a relatively unknown player is definitely a brave move considering how much other teams in the Serie A spent to sign new players this year. However, the 23-year-old has arrived at Fiorentina with a lot of promise thanks to his phenomenal performance at Stuttgart. Having become one of the most talked-about Serie A signings in 2021 so far, Gonzalez has managed to score three goals and provided five assists, which shows how impactful he can be in the long run.