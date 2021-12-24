Yearender 2021: Three most improved players

Kolkata, December 24: Right coaching and proper management is extremely important for footballers to shine and employing the right tactics is also needed to grind out the best from footballers.
We have seen many top players struggling for a period of time due to mismanagement and managers not believing the players enough.
In
this
article,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
players
who
have
made
an
extraordinary
improvement
during
the
calendar
year
2021.
Conor Gallagher
Having come through the youth academy of Chelsea, Gallagher, just like most Chelsea youth graduates, has been sent out on back to back loan spells. The young midfielder had decent spells on loan at clubs like Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion but he has been a revelation this season at Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira. The 21-year-old has been the stellar performer for the Eagles with six goals and three assists in 16 Premier League games. Future looks bright for the young midfielder and he has certainly shown that he has what it takes to play for Chelsea next season onwards.
Emile Smith Rowe
Smith Rowe did not get a readymade pathway to the Arsenal first team despite showing his potential at a very young age and he also could not make much of an impression during either of his loan spells between RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town. He eventually got his opportunity last season and grabbed it with both hands and has now established himself as one of the Gunners' star players. With eight goals and two assists this season and seven goals and seven assists last season, the Englishman is a key asset in the creative department for Mikel Arteta and at just 21 years of age, he has an enormous room to grow.
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid spent a fortune to sign Vinicius Junior from Brazilian giants Flamengo back in 2018 and until this season, it seemed that they made a huge mistake. Despite his talent being pretty evident since an early age, the Brazilian was clearly not being able to justify his price tag of €46 million but he has been one of the best players in Europe this season. The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti has seen Vinicius taking his game to a whole another level with the winger having scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 25 games. If the 21-year-old manages to keep up his form, he could very well become one of the best players in years to come.