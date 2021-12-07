Yearender 2021: Three Premier League signings that have flopped massively in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 7: Even with the transfer market flattened by the Coronavirus pandemic, millions of pounds have been spent by Premier League clubs this year, both in the winter and summer transfer window.
But not every signing proved to be a success. There were many new faces this calendar year who joined new clubs for a fresh challenge. But not all of them lived up to the hype and maintained the standard that was expected of them.
Here we have looked at such three Premier League deals which has failed to make a mark in 2021:
1. Amad Diallo - Manchester United
Despite only a handful of games under Diallo's belt for Atalanta, the Red Devils spent a good fortune on him, reportedly £19 million, a fee that could rise to £36m if certain add-ons are met. United have high hopes for Diallo, with the teenager even likened to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi as a result of his exciting performances at the youth level. But as of now, he is yet to deliver anything on the pitch.
Last season he played for just around 300 min in all competitions and struggled to usurp players like Rashford, Greenwood in the first team. It has been the same case this season although he was on the sidelines for the most part of the ongoing term. He is now likely to be sent on loan in January for more game-time. Considering United paid so much for him, he is yet to justify the price tag.
2. Saul Niguez - Chelsea
The Spanish midfielder's loan signing Atletico was viewed as a coup for the west Londoners, but he has failed to make an impression and has looked a shadow of the player so highly-rated in the Spanish capital. With one of the highest wages in the squad, the 27-year-old has struggled massively so far whenever he has put on the Blue jersey. He has amassed just 94 min of Premier League football so far. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel even already has admitted that he is unsure of the midfielder's form. As per some rumours, Chelsea could even the loan deal in January which speaks the volumes about his misery at Stamford Bridge so far.
3. Morgan Sanson - Aston Villa
The French midfielder has endured a hugely frustrating time since joining Villa in a £16million move from Marseille in January, having so far been limited to just 11 appearances, with only four of those starts. The 27-year-old was expected to command the Villa midfield, however, mediocrity and injury issues have set him aside. He is yet to appear in any Premier League game so far.
There is a belief behind-the-scenes at Villa Park now that the midfielder does not seem to have the technical ability that they had hoped for. He could be shipped off in January which could mark a sad end to his Villa tenure.